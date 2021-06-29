Pedestrian traffic allowed on Quick Bridge
The Quick Bridge south of Telkwa has reopened to pedestrian traffic as of Monday (Jun 28).
The bridge has been closed since Jun 18 after a routine inspection.
According to the province, engineers from the Ministry of Transportation have been onsite performing a detailed inspection to determine next steps.
There is currently no estimated time for when vehicle traffic will be allowed on the bridge.
A detour is available for residents of Quick who need access to Telkwa and Highway 16 via Lawson Road.