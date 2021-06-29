The Quick Bridge south of Telkwa has reopened to pedestrian traffic as of Monday (Jun 28).

The bridge has been closed since Jun 18 after a routine inspection.

According to the province, engineers from the Ministry of Transportation have been onsite performing a detailed inspection to determine next steps.

There is currently no estimated time for when vehicle traffic will be allowed on the bridge.

A detour is available for residents of Quick who need access to Telkwa and Highway 16 via Lawson Road.