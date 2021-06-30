Eddy Park in Telkwa (supplied by: Village of Telkwa)

The Village of Telkwa will be proceeding with its Flood Mitigation project.

According to a news release, a construction contract for the Bulkley River Flood Protection Improvement Project was awarded to Vihar Construction Ltd.

The improvements will run from the north end of Eddy Park to the Bulkley River Bridge and construction sites will include Eddy Park, Riverside Park and the boat launch.

According to the Village, the dike will be raised by an average of 0.5 to 1 metre in most areas but in some areas, specifically the boat launch area will be raised by more than that.

It added the boat launch will be reconfigured to maintain access and to improve safety.

Additionally, pathways will be paved, enhancing the walkways.

Vegetation removal of trees growing along the dike will also be conducted in order to protect the dike and for the public safety in Riverside Park and Eddy Park.

New trees are also expected to be planted in Riverside Park and at a later date new trees will be planted in Eddy Park.

The release added that this permit will allow the work to be completed between July 1 and October 31.

The Village is anticipating access to the river, parks and boat launch will be interrupted.

This project is due to the Village of Telkwa being historically subject to flooding.

In 2017, The Village hired a consultant to conduct a Flood Mitigation Planning report, which included full river modelling and analysis for 100 and 200 year flood levels.