RCMP is investigating a theft that occurred in Smithers.

Police were called to a residence on First Ave on June 18 to a report of multiple tools missing and a special regalia that was made to the owner by their mother.

The regalia is being described as:

A yolk that is worn around the shoulders

Fully beaded with a wolf head image on the front- the wolf is red black and turquoise

A turquoise headband that is fully beaded

Anyone with information or know where the regalia may be is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477