RCMP investigate theft at Smithers home
RCMP sign. (Vista Radio file photo)
RCMP is investigating a theft that occurred in Smithers.
Police were called to a residence on First Ave on June 18 to a report of multiple tools missing and a special regalia that was made to the owner by their mother.
The regalia is being described as:
- A yolk that is worn around the shoulders
- Fully beaded with a wolf head image on the front- the wolf is red black and turquoise
- A turquoise headband that is fully beaded
Anyone with information or know where the regalia may be is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477