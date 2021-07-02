Hot weather causes water supply issues in Witset
Witset Maintenance Crew (Photo by Witset News and Events Facebook Page)
Witset residents are being asked to limit their water consumption as water maintenance work is underway.
Witset maintenance crews are currently dealing with the aftermath of the heatwave.
According to the Witset News and Events Facebook Page, the recent heatwave has caused the snow and glaciers to melt rapidly.
The melting is causing the water to come down too dirty to treat, and now the crews are working to fix the issue.