New Hazelton RCMP is investigating another suspicious fire that occurred at a Gitwangak church.

Police were called on Thursday (July 1) after 10:30 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

According to the RCMP, when officers arrived on the scene the fire had already consumed most of the building.

Very little of the church remained and a significant amount of damage was done to the neighbouring community hall.

Members of the Terrace RCMP General Investigation section are assisting the New Hazelton RCMP with the investigation.

This is the second fire to occur at the church.

Police were called on June 26 to the fire which resulted in minimal damage.

Both Investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information on either of the fires are being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244.