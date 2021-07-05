Three wildfires were reported to the Northwest Fire Centre within the Smithers region over the weekend.

The three fires were located seven kilometres away from Hudson Bay Mountain.

According to the fire centre, all three of the incidents were small and Initial Attack Crews were able to quickly take action and suppress the fires.

The first was East of Hankin Lake, West of Passby Creek which was reported Sunday (Jul 4).

An Initial Attack Crew and a Response Officer with Helicopter support were called to the area and were called out in the evening.

The second fire was located South of Pine Creek and was reported Sunday (Jul 4).

An Initial Attack Crew was called and the fire was called out Monday (Jul 5).

Lastly, a third fire was reported South of Dennis Lake Sunday (Jul 4).

An Initial Attack Crew was assigned but could not locate any sign of a fire and believed rain that was in the area could have extinguished the fire that was there.

The area has been monitored by the Northwest Fire Centre by air Sunday and Monday and have not seen a wildfire.

Community members are being advised to remain up to date by the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.