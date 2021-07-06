The remains of a Canadian have been found in the rubble of a condo building in South Florida.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed the news early Tuesday. The agency did not give any details about the person other than to say it is supporting the family.

There are still three Canadians missing.

The condo tower collapsed on June 24th.

This weekend part of the building that was still standing was taken down to make searching easier and safer for rescue crews.

The death toll has risen to 28 and there are 117 people unaccounted for.