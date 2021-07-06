“It bodes well for Indigenous peoples in our country”

That was the sentiment from of BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee following the appointment of Mary Simon as Canada’s 30th Governor-General.

Teegee told Vista Radio Simon has the ability to help change the culture on Parliament Hill.

“I think she is going to bring forward an approach that is really representative to Indigenous people in this country that is needed especially during these very trying times.”

“In the last five to six weeks we have seen a real reckoning with Indian residential schools. I think bringing forward a point of view of Indigenous peoples within government is very important and let it be known within those walls that those that have power and influence need to change their perspective.”

Simon who is from Nunavik, in northern Quebec is the first Indigenous person to take on this role.

In addition, Simon worked as an Arctic Ambassador and was also Canada’s Ambassador to Denmark.

She replaces Julie Payette who was forced to resign following a report of a toxic work environment in her office.