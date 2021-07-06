The Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre has partnered with the Kelowna Friendship Centre to support families who have been displaced from their homes due to wildfires in the Okanagan.

Donation of supplies is being asked by the Friendship Centre like hair brushes, shampoo, soaps and deodorant.

According to Executive Director Annette Morgan, the supplies are to assist residents and friendship centres within that region that may have an increase in demand for supplies.

She said the Friendship Centre has seen first hand what supplies are needed when a family is displaced by a fire.

“In Smithers alone we lost a building, an apartment building. How do you provide immediate support to those family members who need it? The friendship centre, shampoo, tooth brushes, brushes, you name it, hygiene supplies,” she said.

Morgan added the Friendship Centre is expecting to have the supplies delivered by Friday (Jul 9).

She also said there have already been donations coming into the friendship centre.

“Participating and sending items in has been really quick, B.C. alone we all know people from everywhere so the response has been really quick,” Morgan said.

Anyone wishing to donate is being encouraged to drop in or call the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre.