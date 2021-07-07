A Kamloops man has pocketed a cool 35-million dollars.

Gary Hill was introduced by the BC Lottery Corporation today (Wednesday) as the co-winner of the 70-million dollar Lotto Max Jackpot from June 22nd.

Hill said it was a surreal feeling.

“I actually swore and said holy, those are my numbers. I had to read them again and my legs were like spaghetti so I grabbed the wall and I had to look at the ticket again but I knew they were my numbers because I recognized them.”

“I am off the planet right now. I am not even sitting here as my spirit is history, it’s above the planet and it’s long gone.”

Hill is a retired 20-year long-haul truck driver. So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $83 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

The second winning ticket was purchased in Ontario.