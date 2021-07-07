The province has announced that adult, family and Indigenous focused literacy programs will be offered to 128 communities throughout B.C.

These programs will be designed to help people gain skills in reading, writing, math and digital literacy.

Among the recipients of the program is Houston’s Link to Learning for its Houston Community Adult Literacy Program and the Houston Community Family Literacy Program.

Additionally, the Smithers Community Services Association will offer the Community Learning Services to Smithers and rural communities from Quick to Witset.

The province is investing $2.9 million in the Community Adult Literacy Program.

This will include a one-time top-up investment for 2021-2022.

The province added that this support will fund 97 programs, delivered by 66 organizations.

These programs will be offered for free and delivered by community and Indigenous led organizations and public post-secondary institutions.