The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has announced the winners for the BVCU Legacy Grant.

Earlier this year the credit union put out a call out for not-for-profit organizations to have the chance to receive a grant of $20,000 in each of its regions.

This would be a total amount of $80,000.

In Smithers, the Cycle 16 trail society received the grant and in Houston it was the Houston Search and Rescue.

Meanwhile, in the Hazeltons’ it was declared to be the Hazelton Cross Country Ski Society and in the Lakes District the $20,000 would be presented to the Lakes District Film Appreciation Society.

According to the Credit Union, over 7000 responses were received on the online survey.

The grant was in celebration of the credit union’s 80th birthday.