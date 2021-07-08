Members of the Quesnel RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit attempted to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant just before 11 o’clock yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The 47-year-old man, seen near the footbridge leading across the Fraser River, had other plans though and jumped into the river as police approached him.

Police could see him and watched him get out of the river, a little further downstream and run into nearby bushes.

Police set up containment, keeping a visual on the man as he continued to go in and out of the water to avoid capture.

Police continued verbal communication in hopes to talk him into coming out of the water but all efforts were unsuccessful.

Search and Rescue were notified in the event their assistance would be required.

PDS, Air 3 and North District Highway Patrol assisted with the search and containment, and BC Conservation officers were also called in to assist.

Police say they were able to flush the suspect away from the water and after an extensive land search; he was located fleeing on a stolen bicycle.

He was then arrested without further incident.

The suspect remains in custody pending a court appearance.

The RCMP wish to thank our external partners and the many support units that helped in the safe apprehension of the suspect. His multiple trips in and out of the water could have ended very differently, said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch Operation Support NCO.

-With files from George Henderson, mycariboonow.com