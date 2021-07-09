The Cutoff Creek wildfire, southwest of Fraser Lake has experienced pretty substantial growth.

As of this morning (Friday), it is 6,064 hectares in size – it was just 19-hundred hectares Thursday afternoon.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

53 firefighters, two helicopters, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Chilako wildfire, south of Vanderhoof is now 1,474 hectares after seeing a slight dip in size yesterday (Thursday).

Lastly, the Tentfire Creek blaze remains at 915 hectares. Crews will be conducting burnout operations on the lightning-caused fire over the next few days.

In BC, there are 210 active fires with 36 of those in the Prince George Fire Centre.