The court case between the Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations and Rio Tinto, B.C. and Canada concluded today.

The trial which is aimed at saving the Nechako River began in October 2019.

This trial was created after in 1952 Alcan’s Kenney Dam created the Nechako Reservoir where Rio Tinto takes water to generate electricity to power the company’s aluminum smelter plant in Kitimat.

According to the First Nations, the Kenney Dam and diversion of water out of the Nechako River has decimated the watershed and salmon and sturgeon stocks are negatively impacted.

“The dam was created for private property with no regard to the impact to our community and to other communities as well. We’re thankful to have had the opportunity to provide our story, expert testimony and bring evidence that tells our story,” Saik’uz Councillor Jackie Thomas said.

The First Nations also claim the Nechako River no longer receives natural inflows, harms the entire ecosystem, salmon, sturgeon and the Nations’ aboriginal rights.

Councillor Rodney Teed said his people need to know where they come from and their history.

“We need that to heal ourselves from the devastation from schools, drugs and alcohol and stuff like that, we need the fish, we need the forest, we need everything that came with Mother Nature,” he said.

The trial lasted 189 days and over 118,000 documents were produced in the litigation.