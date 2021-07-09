Map of evacuation order and alert (supplied by: BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Bulkley Lake wildfire, west of Burns Lake.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is an estimated 250 hectares and was originally discovered on Wednesday (Jul 7).

It is still currently being considered as out of control.

According to Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas, there are currently 45 firefighters on the site as well as helicopters and skimmers.

She said the wildfire has not grown significantly.

“Firefighters and heavy equipment have been working non-stop so, they worked through the night to establish guard around the fire and air tankers and skimmers that assisted have helped to keep the fire from growing,” Thomas said.

She also said they will continue to monitor the fire closely over the weekend.

“We do expect some stronger winds tomorrow so that is a factor and we’re planning appropriately for that,” Thomas said.

She added that the alert and the order within the area is still in effect by the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako.

The BC Wildfire Service is reminding anyone who witnesses an open burning violation or a wildfire to dial *5555 on their cell phone.