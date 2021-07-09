The unemployment rate in the Nechako- North Coast region increased during the month of June according to Statistics Canada.

In the region the rate is being reported at 7.6% which is an increase from 6.5% in May.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said 44,000 people were employed in the region in June which is an increase from 2020.

“A year ago when we were deep into the pandemic there were fewer people working, there were 38,000. If we go back even further in June 2019 before the pandemic the number of people employed is the same as June 2021,” he said.

Ferrao added the number of people employed was 45,000 in June 2019.

He also explained where the region is seeing job growth.

“There are employment increases mostly in the service industry such as accommodation and food services, professional science and technical services, transportation and warehousing and wholesale and retail,” Ferrao said

Meanwhile, B.C. has the second lowest unemployment rate at 6.6$, which trails behind Quebec at 6.3%

Nationally, the unemployment rate reached 7.8% in June which is a decrease from 8.4% in May.