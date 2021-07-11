UPDATE July 11 3:00PM

The Evacuation Alert has expanded yet again in Bulkley-Nechako.

In addition, the Evacuation Order that was placed on July 7 has been rescinded. (East of Bedore Rd to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake including Duncan Lake IR #2, not including Highway 16 and CN rail line)

To learn about the changes and if this affects you, go to the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako website.

July 10 2:28PM

An Expanded Evacuation Alert has been issued for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The Cutoff Creek wildfire is estimated to be around 9,335 hectares in size and is considered a wildfire of note.

People living in this area are being asked to take the following precautions and be prepared for an Evacuation Order:

locate all family or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area if an evacuation is called.

gather essentials. ie. medication, glasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs, and keepsakes.

prepare to move people with mobility challenges or children.

prepare to move pets or livestock to a safe area

arrange transportation, if you need assistance, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

Updates are posted on the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook page.

You can also find updates on the fires on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

The Prince George Fire Centre has 39 active fires, with 7 of them considered of note.