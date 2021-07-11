UPDATED Bulkley-Nechako Evacuation Order rescinded; but Evacuation Alert expanded
(Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)
Bulkley Nechako Evacuation Order (Photo supplied by Regional District of Bulkley Nechako)
UPDATE July 11 3:00PM
The Evacuation Alert has expanded yet again in Bulkley-Nechako.
In addition, the Evacuation Order that was placed on July 7 has been rescinded. (East of Bedore Rd to West of Broman Lake Rd. and south of Bulkley Lake including Duncan Lake IR #2, not including Highway 16 and CN rail line)
To learn about the changes and if this affects you, go to the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako website.
July 10 2:28PM
An Expanded Evacuation Alert has been issued for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.
The Cutoff Creek wildfire is estimated to be around 9,335 hectares in size and is considered a wildfire of note.
People living in this area are being asked to take the following precautions and be prepared for an Evacuation Order:
- locate all family or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area if an evacuation is called.
- gather essentials. ie. medication, glasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs, and keepsakes.
- prepare to move people with mobility challenges or children.
- prepare to move pets or livestock to a safe area
- arrange transportation, if you need assistance, contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.
Updates are posted on the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook page.
You can also find updates on the fires on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.
The Prince George Fire Centre has 39 active fires, with 7 of them considered of note.