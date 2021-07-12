The province will be providing emergency operations centres funding to support the work of these centres.

A total of 54 communities will be receiving the funding for a total of $1.8 million.

Among the recipients is the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako for $25,000 for EOC crisis communication equipment acquisition.

Additionally, Smithers and Telkwa received $50,000 for its EOC Resiliency Project and $25,000 will be provided to Fraser Lake for its EOC backup power and generator trailer.

The province added the intent of this funding stream is to support eligible applicants to buy equipment and supplies to maintain or improve their emergency operations centres and to enhance the capacity of the local emergency coordination hubs.

This funding as a part of the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The fund is designed to enhance the resiliency of local governments, First Nations communities and the residents.