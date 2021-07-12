The District of Houston has announced that its Chief Administration Officer, Gerald Pinchbeck has resigned.

Pinchbeck began with the District in 2016 as the Corporate Services Officer and then in 2018 became the CAO.

The District added Pinchbeck has contributed to supporting transparent and responsible governance that will have lasting impacts on the organization.

He will continue working with the District until July 30.

According to the District, it will be obtaining the services of an interim Chief Administrative Officer to undertake a formal hiring process.