New Hazelton RCMP searching for missing woman
Sandra Louise Harris (supplied by: RCMP)
New Hazelton RCMP is looking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who has not been seen in over six weeks.
The family of Stacey Louise Harris reported her missing on Monday (Jul 12).
She is being described as:
- Indigenous female
- 38 years old
- 4’10
- 99 pounds
- Thin build
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
According to police, family have contacted friends and attended areas Harris would frequent.
The attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and her family added she lives a high risk lifestyle and police are concerned for her well- being.
Anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts are being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.