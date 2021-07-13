New Hazelton RCMP is looking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who has not been seen in over six weeks.

The family of Stacey Louise Harris reported her missing on Monday (Jul 12).

She is being described as:

Indigenous female

38 years old

4’10

99 pounds

Thin build

Brown eyes

Black hair

According to police, family have contacted friends and attended areas Harris would frequent.

The attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and her family added she lives a high risk lifestyle and police are concerned for her well- being.

Anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts are being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.