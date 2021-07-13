New Hazelton RCMP is looking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who has not been seen in over six weeks.

The family of Stacey Louise Harris reported her missing on Monday (Jul 12). 

She is being described as: 

  • Indigenous female
  • 38 years old
  • 4’10
  • 99 pounds
  • Thin build
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

According to police, family have contacted friends and attended areas Harris would frequent. 

The attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and her family added she lives a high risk lifestyle and police are concerned for her well- being.

Anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts are being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.