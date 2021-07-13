A Haida Gwaii local has been acclaimed as the Skeena- Bulkley Valley Candidate for the Green Party of Canada.

According to a news release issued Tuesday (Jul 13) Adeana Young has deep ties to the riding and has a background in governance matters.

Young is a member of Haida Nation and was elected to the Old Masset Village Council in 2016 and served in the tole for four years.

Additionally, she was also elected as a School Board Trustee for School District 50 and has served that role since 2018.

The news release added Young’s Principal goals is to facilitate making systemic changes and engaging with people by showing humility and respect.

So far, nominees for the NDP and Christian Heritage party have been selected.