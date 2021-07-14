Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill publicly thanked all the efforts that have gone into the homeless camp that has been set up across the Town of Smithers office.

Atrill thanked the public including town staff for patience and for supporting the group.

“This is difficult, these are people that are homeless, mental health issues who are a part of the community and I’m really proud of the work that our staff and other organizations within the community have done,” she said.

Atrill added she realizes this is a challenge for everyone but it is really a challenge for the individuals facing homelessness.

She also said she is asking community members for the support of the individuals as well.

“For the rest of us, let’s be patient and kind and work toward a long term solution that will ensure we don’t have a homeless count in front of us,” Atrill said.

Atrill also added that council has the opportunity to raise the issue of homelessness at the UBCM convention in September.

Meanwhile, in October 2019 the Town of Smithers cleaned a homeless camp on Fourth Avenue after complaints of party’s, fights and syringes were found.