A fifth body has been recovered from the scene of a crane collapse in Kelowna.

Reports say a specialized team made the recovery early this morning (Wednesday).

On Monday morning, a crane attached to a high-rise building under construction suddenly collapsed in the process of being dismantled.

Four of the victims were workers on the site, including two brothers from Salmon Arm, while the fifth was a person working in a nearby building struck during the collapse.

WorkSafeBC, the BC Coroners Service, and the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit are conducting concurrent investigations into this incident.