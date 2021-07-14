More than $11 million in transportation investments have been made to support the region during the COVID-19 pandemic according to the province.

The more than 30 projects range from active transportation, transportation upgrades in rural and remote communities and climate adaptation projects.

Funding within the Bulkley Valley for Active transportation include Bulkley- Stikine for shoulder widening projects on side roads to improve safety for people walking and cycling and the Smithers- Telkwa are for the Cycle 16 project.

The funding is for improvements that include design, signage, brush cleaning and drainage work.

Meanwhile, for the climate adaptation funding Hazelton will replace undersized culverts along Aldous Road and Topley received funding for complete design to replace undersized Watson Creek culvert along Highway 16.

Additionally, funding for rural and remote communities was also received within the region including Bulkley-Stikine for brushing along Highway 37 and side roads, Hazelton for design and materials production for Ksan Slide, slide and washout repairs throughout the Bulkley- Stikine region and rip rap production and stockpiling in the Smithers area.

Provincially 180 projects received economic recovery funding through the BC Economic Recovery Plan.