A 100 foot salmon has been created by two local artists from the Hazeltons.

Alex and Michelle Stoney have created the largest driftwood river art at Anderson Flats in Hazleton.

The installation will start on Friday (July) and last until Sunday (Jul 18).

According to Alex Stoney the two have teamed up with the SkeenaWild Conservation Coalition to raise awareness for salmon populations.

He said the concept started in April.

“I was walking along the river down at Ksan and I noticed these circular formations of rocks and I thought out loud to my wife wouldn’t it be cool if we could make native designs out of these rocks,” Stoney said.

He added less than a week later the two had their first design but decided not to use rocks because it would be less practical.

Stoney also explained what the art piece will be made out of.

“It is going to be made out of mostly driftwood and then we’re going to fill in some pieces, some rocks, some larger rocks,” he said.

Stoney also added that when creating the artwork driftwood worked really well.

He does not expect the piece to be permanent because of the water but said he will be capturing photos and videos of the salmon on his drone and cameras.