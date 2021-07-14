The Roi Theatre in Smithers has announced it will be reopening to the public as of Friday (Jul 16).

In a Facebook post the movie theatre said that it is limited to 50% capacity and it will be first come first serve.

The movie theatre was originally supposed to reopen last November but was shut down again after provincial health restrictions closed all movie theatres.

It has been closed since the onset of the pandemic.

A list of movie listings can be found on the Roi Theatre website or Facebook page.