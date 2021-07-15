RCMP is investigating a break and enter that occurred in Burns Lake at the Rose Lake Community Hall.

The incident happened on July 8.

According to police, the caller had been at the hall a week before and there were no issues or concerns at the time.

RCMP say a cabinet was pried open and electronics were missing.

Police also added at this time there are no witnesses or suspects.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171.