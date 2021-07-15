Rain is expected in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District starting Friday (Jul 15).

The wet weather is expected to last until at least Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature are also supposed to lower

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said this is good news for the region.

“I think the cooler temperatures and the added precipitation will be something that’s going to be welcomed in terms of improving the wildfire situation,” he said.

Sekhon added there is a chance of thunderstorms with the precipitation but when it’s partnered with showers it’s not as bad as dry lightning.

Sekhon also explained what this will mean for the areas who are under an air quality advisory.

“In the North we’ll probably see the air quality improve with some of that rain and more of that mixing going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the summer the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District will see near normal or above normal temperatures