Smithers RCMP responded to 361 new files during the June 24 to June 14 period.

Among the files include a complaint of an attempted fraud.

According to police, the complainant had an ad on Kijiji to sell their motorcycle when an individual contacted them which seemed suspicious.

Shortly after, a cheque was received in the mail for $3600 from Grace Foods Canada Inc. the complainant contacted the culprit to advise the cheque was for more than what was agreed.

Police added the suspect attempted to get the culprit to cash the cheque and send the excess money back.

The complainant went to the bank after feeling suspicious of the transaction and the bank determined that the cheque was fraudulent.

On June 28, police received a report of a threat and extortion.

The complainant accepted a friend request on Facebook from a Brian Clooney which was believed to be a false name.

After they spoke to Clooney a number of times the suspect requested $1500 and when the complainant declined they were threatened.

Police then advised the complainant to block and stop any contact with this person.

On July 4, RCMP responded to a report of an attempted break and enter.

The suspect attempted to break into a vehicle on Columbia Street and the culprit was located by police a short distance away.

Also on July 4, police received a report of a stolen Yamaha Raptor ATV from a fenced backyard.

RCMP added the complainant’s partner went looking for the ATV and located it on Second Avenue.

An unidentified male was located near the ATV and quickly left the area on another ATV.

Lastly, police received a report of an email scam after the complainant received an email from what appeared to be from their union chairperson.

The asked for money to be transferred to the chairperson that would be reimbursed later.

The complainant then asked their company to reimburse them only to find out they were a victim of a scam.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes are being encouraged to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.