The First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) is calling for an inquest after a Wet’suwet’en man was shot and killed in Campbell River.

Jared Lowndes was shot and killed after a failed traffic stop after he was wanted on an outstanding warrant on July 8.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, Lowndes did not stop but shortly after police located him and an interaction occurred.

Shots were fired and Lowndes was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the FNLC, the incident saw no attempt of de-escalation from the RCMP.

“His experiences as an Indigenous man likely left him feeling fearful, re-traumatized and acting in self defense. The police put Jared into an unnecessary, preventable situation that forced him to act under extreme stress and fear,” said the council.

The Independent Investigations Office is currently investigating the incident.