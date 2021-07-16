The BC Wildfire Service has identified a second fire of note within the Northwest Fire Centre south of Ootsa Lake.

The Chief Louie Lake Wildfire is classified as out of control and is currently burning at over 18 thousand hectares.

Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas said this fire is in a remote area in the Cheslatta Carrier Nation.

“Most of the perimeter of this fire is inaccessible by roads. We do currently have three firefighters, one helicopter and 12 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to this fire and we’re conducting daily fights and monitoring it very closely,” she said.

Thomas added smoke from the fire may be visible from nearby communities.

She also said no evacuation alerts or orders are in place for this fire.

Meanwhile, the Bulkley Lake wildfire has decreased in size according to Thomas.

The wildfire west of Burns Lake is now measuring at just over 181 hectares.

Thomas also said the rain that is expected within the region this week is welcome.

“As our crews continue to work on fires within the Northwest we have experienced this downturn in weather, cooler temperatures, some showers, the forecast for this is expected to continue which we’re happy about,” she said.

Meanwhile, the evacuation alerts related to the Bulkley Lake wildfire still remain in place.

BC Wildfire is also encouraging anyone who sees a wildfire or open burning violation to dial *5555 on their cell phone.