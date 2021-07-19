The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and Wet’suwet’en First Nation has rescinded the evacuation alert that has been in effect since July 7.

The alert was issued due to the Bulkley Lake Wildfire, west of Burns Lake.

This alert was in effect for communities in the areas of east of Bedore Road and south of Bulkley Lake including Duncan Lake IR #2, east of Taman Creek Road to west of Broman Lake Forest Service Road.

Over the weekend, the fire has gone down in size and is now classified as under control.

Additionally, the area restriction by the BC Wildfire Service has also been rescinded.