The Nisga’a Nation is proposing a new liquefied natural gas project on its land.

This will be in partnership with Rockies LNG in Alberta and Western LNG in Houston, Texas.

According to a news release, this project will be at Wil Milit on the northern tip of Pearse Island which is near the Nisga’a village of Gingolox.

The three parties have filed the Initial Project Description fir the Ksi Lisims LNG project with the province and Canada.

The release also added that this project is designed to produce up to 12 million tonnes of LNG per year and will receive approximately 1.7 to 2.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Ksi Lisims LNG is being designed to have a low level of carbon emissions, which will reduce the amount of offsets required to achieve net zero.

Additionally, the project will include the use of renewable BC Hydro power according to the release.

Nisga’a Nation President Eva Clayton said attracting an economic base to the Nass Valley has been a priority.

“This is why, for close to a decade, our Nation has worked to attract a world-leading LNG project to our treaty land and why we’re proud to commence the formal regulatory process for our project,” she said.

The project is expected to cost $55 billion in total direct and indirect economic impact related to the facility, infrastructure and upstream activities.

Commercial operations are anticipated to commence in late 2027 or 2028.