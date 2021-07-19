District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

The District of Houston has announced that Director of Corporate Services Duncan Malkinson has submitted his resignation.

According to a news release, the resignation is effective as of August 11 after Malkinson accepted a new role with the Town of Smithers.

Additionally, deputy Corporate Officer and Communications Officer, Holly Brown accepted the role of Director of Corporate Services.

Brown has worked for the District in the corporate services departments since 2019 after graduating from the University of Northern British Columbia.

Meanwhile, the District has also made additional staffing changes such as a new Director of Leisure Services.

Cassie Ofner replaces Tasha Kelly after she resigned earlier this month.

Ofner is a local from Houston who has been involved in the recreation scene.

According to the District, she started her first job at the Houston Leisure Facility at the age of 16 and received a diploma in Recreation and Sports Management from Vancouver Island University.

District staff will be hiring replacements for Brown’s role and a new Chief Administrative Officer after Gerald Pinchbeck announced his resignation last week.