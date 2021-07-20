President of the Cycle 16 Trail Society Tony Harris said he is feeling grateful after the society received a $20,000 grant from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

Harris added he is also feeling some excitement that community members and funding agencies are seeing the benefits of the project.

The Cycle 16 trail will be a paved path off of Highway 16 that will connect Smithers, Telkwa and rural areas.

Harris said the society is hopeful to start construction in the spring of 2022.

“This time next year we should have a paved trail between up to Laidlaw Road, that would be phase one of the project,” he said.

Harris also said the community is very supportive of this project.

“I think the reason is it’s a cross generational asset so, grandparents and grandchildren can share the same activity unlike other sports that are out there,” he said.

The grant was in celebration of the Credit Union’s 80th birthday.