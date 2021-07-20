The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is inviting organizations to apply for funding for a major project.

According to the BVCF, the project must enhance quality of life within the Bulkley Valley.

The grant is worth $200,000.

The fields of interest for the grant are community, cultural, fine arts, education, social and family, sports and recreation and youth and health.

To apply for the grant the project must be completed by December 2023.

Information on the grant can be found on the community foundations website.