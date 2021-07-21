Canfor’s Canadian sawmills to undergo production curtailment
(Photo supplied by Canfor)
BC’s wildfire crisis is taking its toll on the lumber industry.
Canfor announced its curtailing 115 million board feet of production capacity at its Canadian sawmills during the third quarter of this year.
This is because of significant supply chain challenges and a transportation backlog in Western Canada due to the extreme wildfire conditions.
The company has several facilities in the north including Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Houston.