According to BC Health officials, 59% of BC adults and 55.6% of those 12 and up are now fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

80.1% of those 12 and older, and 81.1% of adults in BC received their first dose.

That being said, there are 78 new cases in BC, with one in Northern Health.

This means there are 729 active cases across the province, 30 of them are in the north.

Of the active cases, 48 people are currently in hospital and 16 are in intensive care.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION: