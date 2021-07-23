The BC Government continues to respond to the tragic overdose crisis.

In order to help save lives, two new community action teams (CATs) have been created along with additional financial support for existing units.

The province is investing $2.5 million bringing the total number of teams in B.C. to 36.

They provide support and services to people who use drugs and reduce the risk of illicit drug toxicity deaths in communities hit hardest by the overdose crisis.

“By investing in CATs, we are supporting overdose prevention and partnering with people with lived and living experience at the local level,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“I’m grateful for the knowledge and experience of CAT team members, whose dedication is making a difference every day by saving lives.”

These teams are part of B.C.’s response to the illicit drug toxicity crisis. Teams help save lives and reduce drug harm by distributing naloxone, supporting overdose prevention services, providing peer supports, and reducing stigma.

There are five community action teams in Northern Health located in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace.

Northern Health has the highest rates of illicit drug toxicity deaths when compared to the rest of the province at 48 deaths per 100,000 individuals.

851 people have died in BC from illicit drug toxicity between January and May, the most ever reported in the first five months of a calendar year, a record that was initially set at 704 in 2017.