Burns Lake has identified a new COVID-19 case after not seeing any for five weeks.

The last COVID-19 case that was identified was during the June 6 to 12 period.

The region’s daily case rate has been increased to 0.1 to 5 per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Smithers Local Health Area has not seen a single case of COVID-19 in two months.

As for vaccination rates 65% of community members 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in both the Smithers LHA and Burns Lake LHA.

Additionally, 68% of community members in Smithers and Burns Lake 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

As of July 20, over 13 thousand doses of a COVID-19 dose have been administered in the Smithers area with 48% of the town population and 41% of the rural population fully vaccinated.

Within the Northwest, only two cases were identified in the region including one in Upper Skeena.