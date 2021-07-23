The Lakes District Museum Society has announced that it has been nominated for a 2021 award of merit by the BC Museums Association.

According to a news release, the society is being recognized for the work that members and staff have done in the past four years.

The work has engaged the community through social media.

Since 2018, the society has had a Facebook page and posted short stories and photographs from its archives.

Other nominees for the award of merit includes, The Exploration Place in prince George and the Council of Haida Nation for the Haida Gwaii Museum.

The Lakes District Museum Society has been a registered charity since 1978.