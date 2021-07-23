80.3% (3,723,154) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 58.1% (2,692,024) have received their second dose.

In addition, 81.3% (3,517,529) of all eligible adults have received their first dose and 61.4% (2,654,367) have received their second dose.

B.C is reporting 112 new cases for a total of 148,842 cases province-wide.

This is the highest number of daily cases since June 17th.

There are currently 603 active cases in the province, and 146,463 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 46 individuals are currently in hospital and 17 are in intensive care.

Four more people have died in BC, including two in Interior Health.

The new cases include:

three new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 10

59 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 256

