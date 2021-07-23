Local musicians will be playing one of their first live shows since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parrot Fest will be held Friday (Jul 23) and Saturday (Jul 24) at the Round Lake Community Hall outside of Telkwa.

Artists playing at Parrot Fest include Sim Wilson, Theresa Mohr and Elijah Quinn.

Sim Wilson said she’s feeling excited for the show.

“I’m excited to get all of these musicians together and be one of the performers alongside these musicians,” she said.

Wilson also said this event is a fundraiser for Parrot Lake.

“Parrot Lake is Laksamshu territory, it’s an ancient village and the funds are going to the operations and maintenance of the village,” she said.

Wilson added that community members are excited for the show and a number of presale tickets have already been sold.

She also said camping will be available and tickets for the weekend will be $40 at the door.