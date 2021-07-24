Stock image of a soccer ball in the corner of a field. | Pixabay

21 sport organizations across the North will be receiving funding to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a safe return to play.

Recipients include the Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association in Smithers.

Additionally, the Bulkley Valley Soccer Society in Smithers will also receive funding and the Houston Ringette Association.

The Local Sport Relief Fund will provide grants of up to $7,500 to non- profit sports organizations to assist with expenses like, insurance, administrative costs, rent, storage costs and equipment.

According to the province, this is the second allocation of funds for local sport organizations due to additional financial support provided by the Federal Government.

During this funding round more than $1 million in grants were provided to 214 organizations provincially.

It added the province is focused on enhancing opportunities for a more inclusive, diverse and affordable future.

The grants were also prioritized organizations serving under-represented populations.