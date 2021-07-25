The moisture much of Northern BC has been getting, paired with the efforts of the BC Wildfire Service has seen the active wildfire number in the Prince George Fire Centre decline.

The PG Fire Centre is seeing about 48 active wildfires in the area, that’s a notable improvement compared to the 67 active fires around this time last week.

The Camsell Lake wildfire, north of Fraser Lake, has been taken off the wildfires of note list, as it’s currently being held.

The current wildfires in the area are:

The Northwest Fire Centre still has four active fires, with the Chief Louie Lake fire, at 18,338 hectares, considered of note.

There are 257 active wildfires across the province, 40 of them are of note, and most of those are in the Kamloops Fire Centre.