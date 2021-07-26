The province has announced communities in the Northwest will be supported with rapid response from a Northwest Specialized Response Team (SRT).

This SRT will be for those facing mental health and substance use challenges.

It will include two registered nurses who will provide support and may also accompany RCMP and other first responders to mental health and substance use related calls.

The Northwest SRT will start in Terrace with two nurses on rotation seven days a week between noon and 8:30 p.m.

According to a news release, a pilot of the program has seen the team work to provide follow up visits for people who have experienced a recent overdose or require additional support or help accessing local services.

It added the nurses will be able to support the transition if a patient needs to be admitted to hospital.

This new program is funded through $55.5 million announced to support expanded overdose prevention services and is a partnership between Northern Health, RCMP, B.C. Emergency Health Services, the First Nations Health Authority, local indigenous communities and municipalities.

The goal for the program is to further expand to Smithers and Prince Rupert in the coming year.