Northern Health will be hosting its Vax the North event in Smithers Tuesday (July 27).

The event will feature live music, food and $15 Bulkley Valley Farmers Market Gift Certificate for anyone who attends the clinic.

Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins said this is to mark the winding down of the mass clinic within the Smithers region.

“It’s a really good opportunity to help celebrate the staff and the people in the community who have made that mass vaccine clinic such a success over the past number of weeks and months,” she said.

Collins added that the event will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. but the clinic at Coast Mountain College will be open from 9 am until 3:30 p.m.

She also said community members who wish to participate in the event do not need to register.

“If they happen to have a booked appointment during that time frame or they want to drop in for an appointment they can come during the 12 to 2 portion of the program and take part in the celebration,” Collins said.

She also added the health authority is hopeful this event will encourage people to get vaccinated.

As of July 22, 66% of residents in Smithers Local Health Area 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine where 69% of residents 18 and up have received at least one dose as well.

Meanwhile, as of July 20 over 13,000 doses have been administered at the clinic.