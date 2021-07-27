The BC Wildfire Service gave an update on the fires raging across the province, as well as some of the other issues they’ve run into.

“Over this past weekend, there’s been several reports of individuals who are not heeding evacuation orders. And BC Wildfire Service operational efforts have been diverted, including helicopters and aircraft, to support individuals who have been trapped behind the fire line,” said Schweitzer.

He also mentioned that they have fought around 1,230 wildfires so far this year, where the 10-year average is about 642.

425,000 hectares have burned across BC, and the 10-year average is about 105,000 hectares.

Emergency Management BC also gave an update on the evacuation efforts across the province.

“So currently in British Columbia, we have 27 states of local emergency, we have 8 band council resolutions,” said Pader Brach with Emergency Management BC.

He added there were 61 Evacuation Orders in place, with 85 Evacuation Alerts across the province.

There are 254 active wildfires in BC: