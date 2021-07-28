A strike that is affecting over 900 workers in Kitimat will reduce production according to Rio Tinto.

The strike commenced after negotiations failed between Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301 to reach a new collective agreement.

According to a news release, production will be reduced to around 35% of the smelter’s 432,000 tonne annual capacity.

It added this is so it can be safely operated by staff and employees required under an essential services order.

Rio Tinto Aluminum managing director Samir Cairae said reducing production will have a significant impact on the business and the community.

According to the news release, a reduced workforce will ensure the Kemano hydro-power facility continues to run safely.

The aluminum smelter went on strike as of midnight on July 24.